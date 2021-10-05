Cruise line pricing weakens for 2022 sailings amid pandemic uncertainty
Oct. 05, 2021 9:45 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), RCL, CCLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Bank of America says channel checks show that cruise line pricing is slightly lagging other travel sectors such as airlines and hotels, which have seen bookings stabilize lately. Social media impressions are also off for Carnival (CCL +0.4%), Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.1%) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +0.1%).
- On a capacity-weighted basis, month-on-month prices were -4.5% for CCL, -9.2% for RCL and -3.1% for NCLH in a deceleration from the prior trend.
- BofA's pricing check: "Looking at cruise itineraries by quarter, the recent pricing weakness has been focused on 2022 sailings with 2023 pricing staying relatively flat across the industry versus prices seen over the summer. We believe this makes sense as the pandemic uncertainty likely impacts near term decision making but does not have much of an influence on consumers’ 2023 travel behavior. This aligns with CCL’s latest earnings call commentary where it reported seeing strong demand/good prices after opening 2023 bookings early."
- The cruise line sector has traded lockstep in the last few months.