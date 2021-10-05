Crixus BH3 Acquisition prices $200M IPO

  • Crixus BH3 Acquisition (BHACU) has announced the pricing of its IPO of 20M units, at a price of $10.00/unit, which will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BHACU" beginning Oct. 5, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of the Co.'s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50/share.
  • The underwriters are given a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units at the IPO price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any.
  • The offering is expected to close on Oct. 7, 2021.
