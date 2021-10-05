Crixus BH3 Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Oct. 05, 2021 9:47 AM ETCrixus BH3 Acquisition Company Units (BHACU)BHAC, BHACWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Crixus BH3 Acquisition (BHACU) has announced the pricing of its IPO of 20M units, at a price of $10.00/unit, which will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BHACU" beginning Oct. 5, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one share of the Co.'s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50/share.
- The underwriters are given a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units at the IPO price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The offering is expected to close on Oct. 7, 2021.