U.S. Air Force selects FirstNet built with AT&T for communications across 15 bases

Oct. 05, 2021 9:48 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • The U.S. Air Force selected FirstNet, built with AT&T (NYSE:T) to deliver communications to its public safety personnel and, for first responders, preemption, on 15 bases across the U.S.
  • The agreement struck between the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and AT&T provides for the delivery of FirstNet connectivity for 21 years: the remaining life of the public-private partnership between the U.S. government and AT&T.
  • In addition, with FirstNet, these U.S. Air Force bases will have access to a dedicated nationwide fleet of 100+ land-based and airborne portable cell sites.
  • The FirstNet core has been upgraded to enable reliable 5G connectivity.
