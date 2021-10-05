GreenGro Technologies inks exclusive multi-million dollar agreement with Neurofarms
- GreenGro Technologies (OTCPK:GRNH) has been awarded an exclusive multi-million dollar agreement to oversee the manufacturing and distribution of top-quality-grade medical cannabis products and pharmaceutical cannabinoid medicines across the United States and Mexico.
- The five-year agreement was awarded to the company by Neurofarms, a California-based holistic and wellness company.
- Further financial details were not disclosed.
- The company expects revenue from the deal to enable enable achieving profitability by next fiscal quarter ending March.
- "We believe the combined capabilities of GreenGro Technologies and Neurofarms will produce the highest quality products and efficacy for our consumers," said James Haas, Chief Operating Officer of GreenGro Technologies said.