GreenGro Technologies inks exclusive multi-million dollar agreement with Neurofarms

Cannabis Farm Greenhouse

kmatija/iStock via Getty Images

  • GreenGro Technologies (OTCPK:GRNH) has been awarded an exclusive multi-million dollar agreement to oversee the manufacturing and distribution of top-quality-grade medical cannabis products and pharmaceutical cannabinoid medicines across the United States and Mexico.
  • The five-year agreement was awarded to the company by Neurofarms, a California-based holistic and wellness company.
  • Further financial details were not disclosed.
  • The company expects revenue from the deal to enable enable achieving profitability by next fiscal quarter ending March.
  • "We believe the combined capabilities of GreenGro Technologies and Neurofarms will produce the highest quality products and efficacy for our consumers," said James Haas, Chief Operating Officer of GreenGro Technologies said.
