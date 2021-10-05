Volvo to recall 460,000 older car models due to faulty airbag concerns
- Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY -1.0%) recalls over 460,000 older-model cars due to faulty airbags that could lead to fatalities in the event of a crash. The automaker is already aware of one such incident that led to a fatality.
- “In the event of a crash where the driver airbag is activated, fragments of the inflator inside the air bag may, in certain cases, project out and in worst case strike you, potentially resulting in serious injury or death,” said Volvo. The problem takes time to develop and is more likely if the airbag is subjected to high temperatures and moisture levels.
- The vehicles impacted include the 2001-2006 S80 and 2001-2009 S60 which were produced between May 2000 and March 2009. Over half of the vehicles were sold in the U.S.
