Small Kaleido ulcerative colitis study fails to impress investors as shares decline
Oct. 05, 2021 10:52 AM ETKaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO -11.7%) shares are down in morning trading despite releasing data on its ulcerative colitis candidate KB295 that met its primary endpoint.
- The single-arm study enrolled just 12 participants and showed KB295 was well tolerated. There was also a "meaningful" decline in three biomarkers.
- In August, Kaleido inked a strategic collaboration with the COPD Foundation to study KB109 in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
