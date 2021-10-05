Pepsi CFO expects more price hikes in early 2022
- PepsiCo (PEP +1.1%) CFO Hugh Johnston said on CNBC that he is expecting prices for the company's drink and snack products to rise early next year. “I expect we’ll probably see a little bit more pricing increases in the first quarter of next year as we deal with the fact that input costs are just higher,” said Johnston "That’s just the reality for us and everybody else.”
- Prices for Pepsi's drinks have been rising this fall, and its snack prices are now beginning to climb. Competitors, including Coca-Cola (KO +0.5%) and Procter & Gamble (PG +0.8%) have also raised prices this summer due to input cost inflation and low inventories.
- Generally, the food giants hedge prices through commodities and materials contracts, but those contracts can only help keep input costs low for about six to nine months until they expire. The contracts give time for companies to avoid sudden increases and slowly raise prices, often by nontraditional methods such as using smaller packages or offering fewer promotions.
- Shares of Pepsi are up about 1% Tuesday after the company reported strong third quarter results.