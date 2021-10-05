Banks, insurers climb higher as 10-year Treasury yield breaks above 1.5%
- Financial stocks lead Tuesday's stock rally as a gauge of the services industry notched gains for the 16th month in a row.
- With another data point reflecting a resilient economy, even with supply chain snags and elevated inflation, investors are betting that the Fed will start tapering soon. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans predicts that the central bank will complete its asset-purchase program by the middle of 2022 or in the Fall.
- The 10-year Treasury yield advances 5 basis points to 1.53%, boding well for banks and other financial firms.
- The optimism runs across most financial sectors, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) climbing 2.0% in midday trading. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) gains 0.7%, and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) rises 0.7%. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) rises 1.5%.
- Banks (KBE) and insurers (KIE) climb during the session, while real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) slips as seen in chart below.
- By name, Goldman Sachs (GS +3.4%) and Bank of America (BAC +2.6%) climb the most of the universal banks. In regional banks, PNC Financial (PNC +1.5%), US Bancorp (USB +1.3%), and Fifth Third (FITB +1.1%) are among the strongest gainers.
- Custodial banks — Bank of New York Mellon (BK +2.9%), State Street (STT +2.7%), and Northern Trust (NTRS +2.5%) all gain more than 2%.
- Insurance companies also push higher — Lincoln Financial (LNC +2.6%), Aegon (AEG +2.7%), Marsh & McLennan (MMC +2.3%), and Trisura Group (OTCPK:TRRSF +3.7%).
- By contrast, with the higher interest rates, real estate stocks weaken. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) slips 0.7%.
