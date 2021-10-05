Renewable Energy Group, Iowa State team up on hydrotreater pilot plant

  • Renewable Energy Group (REGI +1.1%) says it is working with Iowa State University on a new hydrotreater pilot plant, following a three-year collaboration between the company and the ISU Bioeconomy Institute.
  • The company says the pilot plant will utilize the expertise of both organizations to better understand how various biomass feedstocks can play a role in the production of renewable fuels with a specific focus on renewable diesel.
  • After yesterday's close, Renewable Energy said it extended and increased its line of credit with Wells Fargo Capital Finance, Fifth Third Bank and Bank of America to a maximum of $250M from $150M previously.
