Renewable Energy Group, Iowa State team up on hydrotreater pilot plant
Oct. 05, 2021 12:08 PM ETRenewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Renewable Energy Group (REGI +1.1%) says it is working with Iowa State University on a new hydrotreater pilot plant, following a three-year collaboration between the company and the ISU Bioeconomy Institute.
- The company says the pilot plant will utilize the expertise of both organizations to better understand how various biomass feedstocks can play a role in the production of renewable fuels with a specific focus on renewable diesel.
- After yesterday's close, Renewable Energy said it extended and increased its line of credit with Wells Fargo Capital Finance, Fifth Third Bank and Bank of America to a maximum of $250M from $150M previously.