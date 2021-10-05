Precision Optics acquires a leading optical imaging electronics and systems company, Lighthouse Imaging
Oct. 05, 2021 12:27 PM ETPrecision Optics Corporation, Inc. (PEYE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Precision Optics (OTCQB:PEYE +1.0%) has acquired all of the assets of Lighthouse Imaging, a private equity held company based in Windham, Maine.
- The acquisition combines two of the industry's leaders in medical optics and digital imaging, leveraging Precision Optics next generation capabilities in micro-optics and optical systems with Lighthouse Imaging's advanced capabilities and strong reputation in leading-edge optical imaging electronics and system integration.
- Peter V. Anania, its president and chairman, will join Precision Optics' board. Further, Lighthouse Imaging's management team, including CEO Tom Snyder, CCO Robert Austring, and CTO Benjamin Gray, have agreed to continue with the combined company.
- The total purchase price is $2.85M in cash along with 2.5M shares of Precision Optics, additional payments up to $1.5M are subject to certain earnout provisions to be evaluated over the next 2 years.
- Concurrently, the company entered into a $2.6M, a 7-year term loan with a variable rate of Prime plus 1.5% and minimum rate of 4.75% with Main Street Bank of Marlborough, Massachusetts. The Company also entered into a $250,000 line of credit with Main Street Bank.
- "This strategic merger expands the depth and breadth of each company's capabilities, and we believe it will enhance our presence in the medical device industry. We expect this combination will accelerate the growth both of our companies have experienced in this market, as we increase our ability to assist our customers in developing next generation applications which are helping to change the future of healthcare," commented Joe Forkey, President and CEO.
- Conference call at 4:15pm ET.