STMicroelectronics-Rosenberger collaborate to develop high-speed contactless connector

  • STMicroelectronics (STM +2.3%) and Rosenberger are collaborating on a contactless connector for ultra-reliable, short-range, point-to-point full-duplex data exchanges in industrial and medical applications.
  • Rosenberger’s contactless connector RoProxCon, leverages ST’s 60GHz RF transceiver ST60A2 to deliver high-speed data transmission while providing immunity to movement, vibration and contaminants such as moisture and dust, which can disrupt conventional pin-and-receptacle interconnects.
  • The companies said the ST60A2 combines high-data-rate transmission at Bluetooth-like power consumption and promises a new range of medical and industrial applications that are no longer constrained by physical connections.
  • "We developed the ST60A2 contactless transceiver to allow customers to create reliable, high data-rate, extremely power-efficient wireless links. Rosenberger’s expertise in interconnects combined with our RF chip is an outstanding example of the value of the technology,” said Laurent Malier, RF&Communications division general manager, STMicroelectronics.
