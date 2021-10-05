STMicroelectronics-Rosenberger collaborate to develop high-speed contactless connector
Oct. 05, 2021 12:28 PM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- STMicroelectronics (STM +2.3%) and Rosenberger are collaborating on a contactless connector for ultra-reliable, short-range, point-to-point full-duplex data exchanges in industrial and medical applications.
- Rosenberger’s contactless connector RoProxCon, leverages ST’s 60GHz RF transceiver ST60A2 to deliver high-speed data transmission while providing immunity to movement, vibration and contaminants such as moisture and dust, which can disrupt conventional pin-and-receptacle interconnects.
- The companies said the ST60A2 combines high-data-rate transmission at Bluetooth-like power consumption and promises a new range of medical and industrial applications that are no longer constrained by physical connections.
- "We developed the ST60A2 contactless transceiver to allow customers to create reliable, high data-rate, extremely power-efficient wireless links. Rosenberger’s expertise in interconnects combined with our RF chip is an outstanding example of the value of the technology,” said Laurent Malier, RF&Communications division general manager, STMicroelectronics.