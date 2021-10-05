PCT acquires new technology for hypochlorous acid
Oct. 05, 2021 12:34 PM ETPCT Ltd (PCTL)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- PCT (OTCPK:PCTL -7.8%) has acquired rights to a novel liquid- and gaseous-delivery technology for hypochlorous acid developed by Colorado-based Onza.
- The patent-pending technology will allow PCT to convert its proprietary hypochlorous acid into a dry crystal, making it much simpler to handle and ship while still maintaining all its inherent qualities.
- On arrival to customers, it can be easily converted back to liquid form, which means that its normal 30-day active life can be extended until needed.
- Onza has also applied its platform technology to successfully stabilize ozone gas into a solid, stable matrix.
- PCT has negotiated exclusive rights for any application with respect to crystalized hypochlorous acid and exclusive medical applications for crystalized chlorine dioxide.
- Market study and cost analysis plans are being formulated for both compounds to be tested in multiple applications and scenarios.