PCT acquires new technology for hypochlorous acid

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • PCT (OTCPK:PCTL -7.8%) has acquired rights to a novel liquid- and gaseous-delivery technology for hypochlorous acid developed by Colorado-based Onza.
  • The patent-pending technology will allow PCT to convert its proprietary hypochlorous acid into a dry crystal, making it much simpler to handle and ship while still maintaining all its inherent qualities.
  • On arrival to customers, it can be easily converted back to liquid form, which means that its normal 30-day active life can be extended until needed.
  • Onza has also applied its platform technology to successfully stabilize ozone gas into a solid, stable matrix.
  • PCT has negotiated exclusive rights for any application with respect to crystalized hypochlorous acid and exclusive medical applications for crystalized chlorine dioxide.
  • Market study and cost analysis plans are being formulated for both compounds to be tested in multiple applications and scenarios.
