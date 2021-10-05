Google building product to support new digital newsrooms
- Google (GOOG +2.2%, GOOGL +2.3%) is building a News Revenue Engine, a new initiative from its nonprofit News Revenue Hub intended to help digital news outlets convert casual readers into sustaining donors.
- News Revenue Hub is Google's nonprofit group made to offer consulting services and critical infrastructure to newsrooms.
- And the new product - set for launch in "early 2022" - is looking to address the problem of resource shortages among new digital newsrooms.
- News Revenue Hub is "building a team of engineers, product specialists and data scientists to fill gaps and spark growth and sustainability in newsrooms, assembling a first-of-its-kind technology team dedicated to meeting the needs of next-generation digital newsrooms," Google says.
- The News Revenue Engine attacks the issue in various ways with various features: It integrates Stripe and Mailchimp to sync revenue data with email marketing (and it integrates with Salesforce as well); it will offer more payment options, and better ability to manage payments; and support internationalization and data portability.
- Pilot participation starts in mid-October with 11 digital newsrooms.