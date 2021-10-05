IMF's Chief says vaccine divide, inflation, debt pose risks to global recovery

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva And World Bank Group President David Malpass Hold Press Briefing On Coronavirus

Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

  • International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says the broad global recovery is faced with risks ranging from a persistent divide in vaccinations to inflation and a colossal amount of debt.
  • These risks are most heavily pointed towards low-income countries and will likely persist in those economies for longer, she said at a virtual speech.
  • The fund expects gross domestic product to "moderate slightly" compared with its 6% expansion projection from July, she said. (Note that the IMF is scheduled to release a new forecast next week.)
  • "Risks and obstacles to a balanced global recovery have become even more pronounced," since the IMF's last World Economic Outlook in July.
  • As per inflation, Georgieva said price pressures should abate in most countries next year. But if inflation triggers a rapid increase in interest rates and tighter financial conditions, that would "pose a particular challenge for emerging and developing economies with high debt levels."
  • Earlier, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said inflation could endure longer than expected, saying "prices could stay at a high level, but I don't expect them to be growing."
  • Some sovereign economies, including the U.S. — which is a developed economy — that are highly indebted include: Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI), Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ) and Greece (NYSEARCA:GREK).
  • In August, the IMF made available reserves worth a total of $650B, the largest issuance in its history, to its members.
  • At the end of July, the IMF saw a gap between advanced and developing economies widening in the global recovery.
