Telefónica explores sale of stake in Spanish fiber business - Bloomberg
Oct. 05, 2021 1:06 PM ETTelefónica, S.A. (TEF)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Telefónica (TEF +1.7%) is exploring options including a stake sale for its Spanish fiber network, Bloomberg reports.
- The telecom group is looking at a potential carve-out before a possible deal to bring in new investors, according to the report - though talks are in early stages and likely would take until 2022 at the earliest to negotiate.
- But it could value the fiber business as a stand-alone at around €15 billion.
- Telefónica has pursued such stake sales in recent months amid a couple of years of shedding assets to cut a large debt pile.
- In July (in the fourth such sale), it agreed to sell a stake in its Colombian fiber network to KKR, and has been forming joint ventures to deploy fiber in countries including Germany and Brazil.