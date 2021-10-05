Abiomed climbs on bullish views from Jefferies on newest heart pump
Oct. 05, 2021 1:49 PM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Abiomed (ABMD +5.9%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since January after Jefferies cited a survey indicating the benefits of the company’s latest version of Impella heart pump.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) recently announced that the FDA granted the Breakthrough Device Designation for Impella ECP expandable percutaneous heart pump, which was identified by the company as “the world's smallest heart pump.”
- Citing a survey of 50 high-volume interventional cardiology and heart surgery sites, Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone argues that the doctors think the ECP is “capable of limiting AEs and improving outcomes.”
- “We see ECP as the key driver for re-invigorating growth across US cardiogenic shock (CS) cases and outcomes on the prospective randomized PROTECT IV study as the key driver for driving higher utilization in US high-risk PCI cases,” Petrone wrote.
ECP allows for a smaller access site best suited for percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), a benefit that “will continue to drive better outcomes and overall utilization” of the pump, Abiomed (ABMD) CEO Mike Minogue noted in the recent earnings call.