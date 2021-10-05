Can Acuity Brands overcome costing pressure for a strong FQ4 finish?
Oct. 05, 2021 2:03 PM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (+22.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $960.3M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AYI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The commercial lighting and building management solutions company recorded a 15.9% Y/Y rise in revenue to $899.7M in FQ3, beating estimates by $58.8M. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.77 and GAAP EPS of $2.37 also beat analyst estimates.
- The quarterly performance was attributed to higher sales volume, although retail channel sales fell and are projected to continue to decline as one of its major customers carries out an inventory rebalancing. The company also recorded increased component and freight costs. It has been rolling out price increases in phases to offset higher costs, with an additional price increase to take place in FQ4.
- The company's gross profit margin will remain ~42% for the quarter as well as a result of the volatility in commodity costs. An SA contributor analysis following the previous quarterly report also noted that cost pressures remain a concern amid the lower gross margin guide. In August, Credit Suisse dropped the stock from its top picks for August after breaking into the list the previous month.