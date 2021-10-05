Xerox acquires Competitive Computing to enhance IT services business
Oct. 05, 2021
- To expand its IT services business, Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) has acquired Competitive Computing (C2).
- C2 serves customers throughout New England and the United States.
- Deal terms were not disclosed.
- "We're focused on expanding the reach of Xerox IT services to offer our clients automation, digitization, and security to lower operating costs, increase reliability and improve productivity,” said Joanne Collins Smee, chief commercial, SMB and channels officer at Xerox. “C2’s capabilities and scale will help accelerate our growth, creating new avenues for us to support growth for small and medium sized businesses.”
- The company previously acquired both ITEC Connect, a leader in IT services in the UK, and Digitex, an IT services provider in Canada, in March 2020.