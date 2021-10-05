Bill Gates lightens position in AutoNation but is still largest shareholder
Oct. 05, 2021 3:12 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bill Gates sold about 623K shares of AutoNation (AN -4.2%) between September 24 through September 29, according to SEC filings.
- The sales were made via Gates' Cascade Investment, which is his main trading vehicle.
- Cascade Investment still holds more than 11.5M shares of AutoNation and is the largest shareholder of the retailer.
- AutoNation has more than doubled in share price over the last 52 weeks.
- AutoNation is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with some excitement expected on Thursday when the latest read on used car prices is released.