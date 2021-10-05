Bill Gates lightens position in AutoNation but is still largest shareholder

Oct. 05, 2021 3:12 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Malaria Summit Asks The Commonwealth For Help Eradicating The Disease

Jack Taylor/Getty Images News

  • Bill Gates sold about 623K shares of AutoNation (AN -4.2%) between September 24 through September 29, according to SEC filings.
  • The sales were made via Gates' Cascade Investment, which is his main trading vehicle.
  • Cascade Investment still holds more than 11.5M shares of AutoNation and is the largest shareholder of the retailer.
  • AutoNation has more than doubled in share price over the last 52 weeks.
  • AutoNation is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with some excitement expected on Thursday when the latest read on used car prices is released.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.