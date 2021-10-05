MiX Telematics teams up with Ford Pro intelligence
- MiX Telematics (MIXT +1.6%) is collaborating with Ford Pro Intelligence to provide MiX North America customers that operate Ford (F -0.4%) vehicles with richer data sets for better decisions regarding safety, efficiency, and compliance.
- The company said in the long-term, it will also potentially eliminate the need for the installation of aftermarket hardware in vehicles.
- The OEM collaboration with Ford Pro aims to optimize the MiX Telematics customer experience by lowering capital costs, with no need to buy and install separate hardware, enabling faster implementation of telematics software and reducing support costs.
- "We are seeing an increasing demand for telematics hardware and services such as in-cab video, but the value increasingly lies within the software, and that's where MiX Telematics is focusing," said MiX Telematics COO Charles Tasker.