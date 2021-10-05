MDA approves Lockheed Martin NGP program's system requirements review
Oct. 05, 2021 By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has approved Lockheed Martin's (LMT +0.8%) Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program's System Requirements Review (SRR).
- The approval comes six months after the initial development and demonstration contract award. In March 2021, the MDA awarded Lockheed Martin and partner Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) a $3.7B contract to deliver the nation's most advanced missile defense system. The contract is the first step in the development and demonstration phase delivering on MDA's requirements to modernize the current Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system.
- The SRR is a significant early program milestone and signifies that the firm is ready to proceed with the initial system design. The MDA's NGI program is designed to protect the U.S. from complex, rogue threat, ballistic missile attacks. The interceptor is an end-to-end design to detect, contain and destroy incoming threats. The first interceptor is expected to be fielded in 2027.