Apollo Global portfolio company Takkion acquires Airway Services

Oct. 05, 2021 3:55 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Takkion TP&L Holdings, a portfolio company of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO +4.7%), said it acquired San Angelo, Texas-based Airway Services LLC from Northaven Capital Partners and Concentric Equity Partners.
  • Airway is a provides operations and maintenance ("O&M") solutions to the renewable energy industry.
  • The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Dallas-based Takkion's capabilities in long-term O&M solutions for both wind energy and battery storage markets.
  • Airway CEO Chase Hord will join Takkion as a third Co-COO, responsible for Airway's operations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.