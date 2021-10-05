Apollo Global portfolio company Takkion acquires Airway Services
Oct. 05, 2021 3:55 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Takkion TP&L Holdings, a portfolio company of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO +4.7%), said it acquired San Angelo, Texas-based Airway Services LLC from Northaven Capital Partners and Concentric Equity Partners.
- Airway is a provides operations and maintenance ("O&M") solutions to the renewable energy industry.
- The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Dallas-based Takkion's capabilities in long-term O&M solutions for both wind energy and battery storage markets.
- Airway CEO Chase Hord will join Takkion as a third Co-COO, responsible for Airway's operations.