Roivant Sciences slides for fourth straight session after closing SPAC deal
Oct. 05, 2021 3:58 PM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Recording the fourth consecutive one-day loss, Roivant Sciences (ROIV -16.6%) continues to trade lower after closing its business combination deal with special purpose acquisition company, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., on Thursday.
- With the completion of the deal, Roivant shares and warrants began trading under the ticker symbols "ROIV" and “ROIVW,” respectively, later that day.
- However, the shares have piled up losses since then, recording a decline of over 30% compared to the open on Thursday.
- Since its launch in 2014, Roivant (NASDAQ:ROIV) has developed more than 40 medicines across a wide range of indications. The CEO, Matthew Gline, continues to lead the company even after the business combination, which was first announced in May.
- SPAC Montes Archimedes Acquisition (MAAC) shares surged with the announcement of the merger deal, which valued Roivant (ROIV) at about $7.3 billion.