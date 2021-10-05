Roivant Sciences slides for fourth straight session after closing SPAC deal

Oct. 05, 2021 3:58 PM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Wooden cubes with word "SPAC" on beautiful background from dollar bills, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Recording the fourth consecutive one-day loss, Roivant Sciences (ROIV -16.6%) continues to trade lower after closing its business combination deal with special purpose acquisition company, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., on Thursday.
  • With the completion of the deal, Roivant shares and warrants began trading under the ticker symbols "ROIV" and “ROIVW,” respectively, later that day.
  • However, the shares have piled up losses since then, recording a decline of over 30% compared to the open on Thursday.
  • Since its launch in 2014, Roivant (NASDAQ:ROIV) has developed more than 40 medicines across a wide range of indications. The CEO, Matthew Gline, continues to lead the company even after the business combination, which was first announced in May.
  • SPAC Montes Archimedes Acquisition (MAAC) shares surged with the announcement of the merger deal, which valued Roivant (ROIV) at about $7.3 billion.
