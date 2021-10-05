Realogy's Coldwell Banker acquires Manhattan's leading real estate brand
Oct. 05, 2021 4:10 PM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Realogy's (NYSE:RLGY) subsidiary Coldwell Banker Real Estate announces acquisition of New York's Warburg Realty to form a combined real estate company - Coldwell Banker Warburg.
- Chief Executive Officer of Warburg Realty Frederick Warburg Peters, along with his management team and elite brokerage force, will remain with the newly combined company. Also, Warburg Realty will retain its two prime office locations, comprising more than 120 affiliated sales professionals.
- The company says the new powerhouse Coldwell Banker Warburg will be fully rebranded in January of 2022, following filing with the State.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The stock edged up 3.36% to close at $18.14 on Tuesday.
