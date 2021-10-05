Levi Strauss Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+362.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+39.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, LEVI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- UBS keeps a bullish stance on Levi Strauss & Co. on a positive view of the company's long-term growth potential while warning that the Q3 report due out in early October is unlikely to make investors' concerns go away.
- Wall Street maintains a "Very Bullish" rating on the stock while SA Authors' and Quant rating is "Bullish".