Bentley Systems subsidiary acquires OXplus and makes key appointments
Oct. 05, 2021 4:32 PM ETBSYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Cohesive Companies, a wholly-owned but independently operated digital integrator business unit of Bentley Systems, (NASDAQ:BSY) acquires OXplus, the leading rail asset management specialist headquartered in Veghel, Netherlands.
- The acquisition coincides with the appointment of Dr. Mark Bew MBE as CEO of The Cohesive Companies.
- He succeeds Noah Eckhouse, who has retired after 17 years of exemplary service within Bentley Systems capped by the successful convergence, from multiple predecessor organizations, of The Cohesive Companies in 2020.
- OXplus supports rail owners, operators, and maintainers, and rolling stock manufacturers around the globe with digital tools and solutions that give them a deep insight into the performance of their assets.
- In a further appointment, George Church has been named COO of The Cohesive Companies.
- Based in Boston, USA, Church brings a depth of knowledge and expertise gained through 27 years at Bentley Systems, including as senior vice president of its professional services business.
- OXplus CEO Henri Snijders said, “We are excited that OXplus is joining The Cohesive Companies to strengthen our position as a leading digital consultancy in the railways and transportation sectors. I would like to thank all the team at OXplus for their work and dedication in making this milestone possible.”