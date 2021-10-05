The Chef's Warehouse acquires Las Vegas wholesaler Silver State Meats
- The Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) acquires Las Vegas-based meat wholesaler Silver State Meats. Silver State Meats was started in 2012 and has grown into a leading high-quality beef, chicken, and pork distributor in Las Vegas.
- "This acquisition offers The Chefs’ Warehouse the opportunity to continue to build our all-star team of specialty protein companies that complement our core cultural values," said The Chef's Warehouse CEO Christopher Pappas.
- The acquisition of Silver State Meats is expected to generate approximately $20 million in annual net sales.
