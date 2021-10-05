The Chef's Warehouse acquires Las Vegas wholesaler Silver State Meats

Restaurant kitchen crew in action

lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) acquires Las Vegas-based meat wholesaler Silver State Meats. Silver State Meats was started in 2012 and has grown into a leading high-quality beef, chicken, and pork distributor in Las Vegas.
  • "This acquisition offers The Chefs’ Warehouse the opportunity to continue to build our all-star team of specialty protein companies that complement our core cultural values," said The Chef's Warehouse CEO Christopher Pappas.
  • The acquisition of Silver State Meats is expected to generate approximately $20 million in annual net sales.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and WS analysts give CHEF stock good grades, while nearly all Seeking Alpha contributors believe the stock is overvalued.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.