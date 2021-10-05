Surrozen posts promising data from inflammatory bowel disease treatment SZN-1326
Oct. 05, 2021 4:43 PM ETSurrozen, Inc. (SRZN)By: SA News Team
- Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) presents data supporting the potential of the company's inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drug candidate SZN-1326 at the 2021 United European Gastroenterology Week.
- Preclinical studies of SZN-1326 showed colonic mucosal healing in an acute injury model.
- "We believe that SZN-1326 is positioned to transform the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from IBD including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis." CEO Craig Parker said.
- In one of the posters presented, SZN-1326 reduced the histology severity, inflammatory cytokines in the serum and the disease activity index while improving mucosal healing.
- Shares up more than 4% post market.