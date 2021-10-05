Surrozen posts promising data from inflammatory bowel disease treatment SZN-1326

Broken glass Colon

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) presents data supporting the potential of the company's inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drug candidate SZN-1326 at the 2021 United European Gastroenterology Week.
  • Preclinical studies of SZN-1326 showed colonic mucosal healing in an acute injury model.
  • "We believe that SZN-1326 is positioned to transform the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from IBD including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis." CEO Craig Parker said.
  • In one of the posters presented, SZN-1326 reduced the histology severity, inflammatory cytokines in the serum and the disease activity index while improving mucosal healing.
  • Shares up more than 4% post market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.