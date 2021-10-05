Grupo Aeroportuario September passenger traffic up 2.6% from pre-pandemic levels
Oct. 05, 2021 4:45 PM ETGrupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) has reported September total passenger traffic of 3.9M passengers, +147.6 Y/Y and +2.6% compared to levels reported in September 2019.
- The figures demonstrate a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.
- Domestic traffic rose 119.1 Y/Y (+1.9% compared to September 2019) to 2.71M passengers.
- International traffic rose 252.6 Y/Y (+4.3% compared to September 2019) to 1.18M passengers.
- When compared to pre-pandemic levels of September 2019, passenger traffic declined 1.1% in Mexico and increased 0.9% in Colombia and 19.9% Puerto Rico.