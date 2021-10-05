INDUS Realty Trust reports 99.4% leased in stabilized industrial/logistics portfolio
Oct. 05, 2021 4:47 PM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) provided updates on leasing, its acquisition and development pipeline, its potential dispositions and other corporate matters for Q3.
- As of Sep.30, stabilized industrial/logistics portfolio stood at 99.4% leased.
- The company acquired a industrial/logistics building in Lakeland, Florida for a purchase price of $17.8M.
- It also entered into an agreement to acquire, for a purchase price of $31.5M, an under-construction industrial/logistics portfolio in Nashville, Tennessee.
- It also entered into an agreement to acquire, for a purchase price of $14.6M, fully-leased, industrial/logistics building in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- The company acquired undeveloped land in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania for purchase price of $2.25M; INDUS plans to construct industrial/logistics building.
- It has entered into three separate non-binding LOIs for three industrial/logistics buildings for a combined purchase price of ~$77.8M.
- In Q3, INDUS generated proceeds of ~$7.4M from real estate sales and announced ~$40.7M under contract for sale.
- It entered into a new secured revolving credit facility of up to $100M.
- INDT shares traded 4.6% down after hours on launching 2M share capital raise.