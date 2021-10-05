PerkinElmer company EUROIMMUN wins FDA OK for COVID-19 antibody assay

Oct. 05, 2021 4:48 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • EUROIMMUN, a company owned by PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), announced that the FDA granted the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA (IgG) assay.
  • With the regulatory nod, the laboratories with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) can immediately begin its use, EUROIMMUN said.
  • The assay is designed for qualitative and semi-quantitative measurement of immunoglobulin class G antibodies formed against the S1 antigen of the virus in human plasma and serum.
  • “With this latest EUA of our semi-quantitative antibody test, more laboratories will have the ability to generate in-depth insights on immunity that advance future antibody therapies and vaccines for COVID-19,” EUROIMMUN CEO Wolfgang Schlumberger remarked.

  • German-based EUROIMMUN was acquired by PerkinElmer (PKI) following a $1.3 billion deal in 2017.

