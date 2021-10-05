Parsec Capital prices $75M Nasdaq IPO
Oct. 05, 2021 4:58 PM ETParsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (PCX), PCXCUBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Parsec Capital Acquisitions priced its Nasdaq IPO of $75M, consisting of 7.5M units at $10/unit.
- The underwriter were granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional ~1.13M units.
- Each unit consists of one common share and one redeemable warrant to buy one common stock at $11.50 per share.
- The units will begin trading on October 6.
- Parsec, which is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, reorganization or similar business combination, is led by Chairman and CEO Patricia Trompeter and CFO and Director Paul Haber.
- The company intends to focus on the space economy, transportation and technology adjacent industries.