Parsec Capital prices $75M Nasdaq IPO

Oct. 05, 2021 4:58 PM ETParsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (PCX), PCXCUBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Parsec Capital Acquisitions priced its Nasdaq IPO of $75M, consisting of 7.5M units at $10/unit.
  • The underwriter were granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional ~1.13M units.
  • Each unit consists of one common share and one redeemable warrant to buy one common stock at $11.50 per share.
  • The units will begin trading on October 6.
  • Parsec, which is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, reorganization or similar business combination, is led by Chairman and CEO Patricia Trompeter and CFO and Director Paul Haber.
  • The company intends to focus on the space economy, transportation and technology adjacent industries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.