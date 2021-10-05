Gannett prices secured notes offering at 6% interest
Oct. 05, 2021 5:00 PM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) prices $400M principal amount of 6.00% senior secured notes due 2026.
- As disclosed initially, Gannett intends to use the net proceeds for the repayment of its existing term loan; Offering is expected to close on Oct. 15, 2021.
- The company also is seeking to enter into a new senior secured term loan for up to $550M. Interest rate is to be set at LIBOR plus 5.00% with a floor of 50 bps.
- During the third quarter of 2021 the Company continues to expect its overall revenue to be down slightly year-over-year and continues to expect growth year-over-year on a same store basis; adjusted EBITDA margin will be approximately 12-13% versus ~13.7% in the first half of 2021.