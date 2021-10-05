Bain Capital Specialty prices $300M notes offering
Oct. 05, 2021 5:05 PM ETBain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) priced an offering of $300M of 2.550% senior unsecured notes due 2026.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay certain outstanding debt under its financing arrangements and for general corporate purposes.
- The company also may make investments in existing and new portfolio companies with proceeds of borrowings under its existing financing arrangements and may use such proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close around Oct. 13.
- BCSF -0.67% to $14.79 after-hours