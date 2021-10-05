Southwest Gas confirms deal to buy Questar from Dominion for $2B
Oct. 05, 2021 5:05 PM ETSouthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX), DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) -3% post-market after Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it agrees to sell Questar Pipelines to the company in a deal valued at $1.975B, including the assumption of $430M of debt.
- Questar is an interstate natural gas pipeline company that provides transportation and underground storage services in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.
- The deal comes despite objections from 4.9% shareholder Carl Icahn, who sent a letter to the Southwest Gas board saying the purchase would hurt shareholder value.