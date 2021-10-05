Williams prices $1.25B senior notes
Oct. 05, 2021 5:12 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) priced a public offering of $1.25B senior notes.
- The company priced $600M of 2.600% senior notes due 2031, at a price of 100.973% of par and $650M of 3.500% senior notes due 2051 at a price of 99.833% of par.
- The new 2031 notes are an additional issuance of the $900M of Williams’ 2.600% senior notes due 2031 issued on March 2, 2021 and will trade interchangeably with such notes.
- The offering is expected to settle on Oct.
- Williams intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include, together with cash on hand, repaying the $1.25B principal amount of its outstanding 3.60% senior notes due 2022.