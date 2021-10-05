Santacruz Silver places Rosario project on maintenance, mulls potential sale of operation
Oct. 05, 2021 5:23 PM ETSantacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SZSMF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCPK:SZSMF) said it is suspending operations at the Rosario Project and placing it on care and maintenance.
- This decision was made following a review by management of the Rosario project operations and strategic options available including the potential sale of the operation.
- Management believes that the reallocation of capital and resources to the Zimapan Mine and related satellite properties that have stronger economics is the most prudent course of action at this time.
- The company noted that it will continue with permitting activities and remediation programs so that the Rosario Project is positioned for a timely restart should project economics justify such.
- CEO Carlos Silva said, "We have diligently tried to make the Rosario mine a profitable operation, but due to its narrow vein system and grade variability this is a challenging project."
- "Putting the project into care and maintenance will allow us to better evaluate alternatives to maximize the return on this asset," commented Silva.