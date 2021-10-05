U.S. crude supply rose 951K barrels last week, API says
Oct. 05, 2021 5:15 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 951K barrels of oil for the week ending October 1.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.68M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 345K barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 2M barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 200K barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- November WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $79.13/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $78.93/bbl.
- USO -0.1% after-hours.