Oct. 05, 2021

  • Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler says at a House hearing on Tuesday that the U.S. will not ban cryptocurrencies, but will focus on ensuring that the industry is fairly regulated, Bloomberg reports.
  • This is despite the fact that Gensler sees crypto as a "speculative asset that needs more regulation," as well as "rife with fraud, scams, and abuse."
  • "Our approach is really quite different," any ban would probably have to be legislated by Congress, he adds, Bloomberg notes.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seems to agree with Gensler as the Fed boss recently said he has no intention of banning cryptos, but stablecoins need more regulatory oversight.
  • In contrast, China recently declared crypto transactions illegal, but it also seeks to launch its own central bank digital currency dubbed the digital Yuan.
  • Speaking of crypto, bitcoin (BTC-USD) has broken above $50K and is now approaching $52K just a week after the digital token bounced off $41K.
  • In the beginning of August, SEC head Gary Gensler sees a pathway for a bitcoin ETF - Bloomberg.
