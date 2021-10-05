SEC's Gary Gensler says the U.S. won't ban crypto - Bloomberg
Oct. 05, 2021 6:11 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor125 Comments
- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler says at a House hearing on Tuesday that the U.S. will not ban cryptocurrencies, but will focus on ensuring that the industry is fairly regulated, Bloomberg reports.
- This is despite the fact that Gensler sees crypto as a "speculative asset that needs more regulation," as well as "rife with fraud, scams, and abuse."
- "Our approach is really quite different," any ban would probably have to be legislated by Congress, he adds, Bloomberg notes.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seems to agree with Gensler as the Fed boss recently said he has no intention of banning cryptos, but stablecoins need more regulatory oversight.
- In contrast, China recently declared crypto transactions illegal, but it also seeks to launch its own central bank digital currency dubbed the digital Yuan.
- Speaking of crypto, bitcoin (BTC-USD) has broken above $50K and is now approaching $52K just a week after the digital token bounced off $41K.
