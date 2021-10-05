SunPower CEO defends move to focus exclusively on residential solar
Oct. 05, 2021 7:54 PM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) closed -1.8% in today's trading after announcing its $165M purchase of Blue Raven Solar in a bid to focus exclusively on the residential solar market, as it will look to sell its commercial and industrial business.
- "The residential business is larger, it's faster growing and it's more profitable," SunPower CEO Peter Faricy told CNBC following the deal news.
- The company's FY 2020 sales from residential and light commercial totaled $848M, while the commercial and industrial unit amassed $255M, and per-watt gross margins in the residential unit jumped to $0.66 this year from $0.19 in 2019, while margins from the commercial and industrial division fell to $0.06 from $0.25 during the period.
- Evercore ISI's Sean Morgan says exploring strategic options for SunPower's commercial and industrial business is "not particularly surprising, based on the company’s recent trajectory of spinoffs and divestitures."
- The deal will enable SunPower to diversify geographically and provides the biggest immediate impact in North Carolina and Colorado, Evercore says.
- In SunPower's conference call on the deal, WSJ's Michael Dabaie reports CEO Peter Faricy said "a concentrated focus on the residential business will align us more squarely with our current investor base that will appreciate the increased clarity of strategy."
- Evercore recently initiated SunPower with an Outperform rating and $27 price target, believing the company will close the valuation gap that trails competitors for now.