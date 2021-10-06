IBM inks five-year pact with Honda Motor Europe to manage finance, procurement operations

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Honda Motor Europe announce a five-year agreement under which IBM plans to manage and run Honda's finance and procurement operations across Europe.
  • The contract is designed to deliver integrated end-to-end service which can help Honda improve efficiency, reduce costs, standardize processes across its European operations and ultimately set it on course to a "Zero Touch" vision.
  • Under the agreement IBM plans to manage the Source-to-Pay, Record-to-Report and Order-to-Cash processes. The standardization and simplification of the processes is designed to enable the application of the latest advances in automation which can provide further cost and quality benefits.
  • The contract extends an existing ten-year relationship by giving IBM Global Business Services additional responsibility for procurement operations.
  • IBM and Honda Motor Europe signed their Finance & Procurement Service agreement in 1Q 2021.
