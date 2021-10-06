Volaris passenger demand in September rose 59.3% Y/Y with high load factor of 82%
Oct. 06, 2021 1:50 AM ETControladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports September 2021 preliminary traffic results.
- The passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 51% and 88%, respectively, as compared to September 2020. Total RPM grew 59.3% Y/Y and +20.5% over 2019.
- Total Capacity (ASMs) rose 44.9% Y/Y and 22.1% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
- ASMS expanded both, domestically +34.1%Y/Y and internationally +78.7% Y/Y, while maintaining a high load factor of 81.8%.
- In September, VLRS transported 2.1M passengers, up 63.4% Y/Y and 17.9% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
