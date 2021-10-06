Volaris passenger demand in September rose 59.3% Y/Y with high load factor of 82%

Volaris Airbus A320 airplane Phoenix Airport in Arizona

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports September 2021 preliminary traffic results.
  • The passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 51% and 88%, respectively, as compared to September 2020. Total RPM grew 59.3% Y/Y and +20.5% over 2019.
  • Total Capacity (ASMs) rose 44.9% Y/Y and 22.1% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
  • ASMS expanded both, domestically +34.1%Y/Y and internationally +78.7% Y/Y, while maintaining a high load factor of 81.8%.
  • In September, VLRS transported 2.1M passengers, up 63.4% Y/Y and 17.9% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
