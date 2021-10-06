GOL Linhas domestic demand for flights rose 37% in September 2021, load factor 79.1%

Oct. 06, 2021 2:13 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Commercial Aviation: Boeing 737-800NG, GOL Linhas Áereas - Cuiabá International Airport - Várzea Grande, Mato Grosso, Brazil

Herbert Pictures/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) announces preliminary air traffic figures for September 2021.
  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 36.8% Y/Y and supply (ASK) increased by 38.1% Y/Y.
  • GOL's domestic load factor was 79.1% in September, a 0.8 p.p lower than September 2020.
  • GOL transported 1.6M passengers during the month, up 47.8% Y/Y.
  • Domestic departures surged 51.7% Y/Y in September to 12,317.
  • Seats occupancy rose 51.1% Y/Y to 2,150K.
  • The company did not operate regular international flights during the month.
  • Recently, GOL announced plans to launch network of 250 eVTOL aircraft in Brazil.
