GOL Linhas domestic demand for flights rose 37% in September 2021, load factor 79.1%
Oct. 06, 2021 2:13 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) announces preliminary air traffic figures for September 2021.
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 36.8% Y/Y and supply (ASK) increased by 38.1% Y/Y.
- GOL's domestic load factor was 79.1% in September, a 0.8 p.p lower than September 2020.
- GOL transported 1.6M passengers during the month, up 47.8% Y/Y.
- Domestic departures surged 51.7% Y/Y in September to 12,317.
- Seats occupancy rose 51.1% Y/Y to 2,150K.
- The company did not operate regular international flights during the month.
- Recently, GOL announced plans to launch network of 250 eVTOL aircraft in Brazil.