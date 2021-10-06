54% of American investors predict big market crash - Allianz survey
Oct. 06, 2021 5:55 AM ET By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Warnings of a stock market downturn continue to surface amid fears of inflation, slowing growth and rising interest rates. According to a new survey by Allianz Life, 54% of American investors are worried that a big market crash is on the horizon. More than two-thirds of the 1,005 respondents also said they were protecting their money from losses by keeping some of it out of the market as strategists sound the alarm over the current investing environment. Check out a chart of recent bear/bull markets.
- "I think we've ultra accomodative monetary policy for a long time. Anybody that's managed to put risk on the page in the last 13 years, but more specifically in the last 18 months, has been well rewarded," said Jonathan Pollock, Elliott co-chief executive officer. "Now, I think the cycle is evolving. I'm not saying that the market’s going to go down 20% tomorrow, but I am saying that there is sensitivity."
- "Everybody on Wall Street, and like you say, an awful lot of people on Main Street, are focused on markets at a top or markets past the top or just about to the top. I think when you get that kind of mentality or that kind of a narrative out there, that's so popular, you know, you're probably not there," added David Hunter, chief macro strategist at Contrarian Macro Advisors. But once the Fed begins to cut back its balance sheet and taper its asset purchases, "we're going to see more wealth destruction [next year], I think - once we get past this last move - than we've ever seen." Mohamed El-Erian: Market starting to realize inflation not as transitory as it thought.
- "U.S. stocks may be "on the verge of starting the biggest bear market since the Great Depression," declared Jon Wolfenbarger, CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com and former equity analyst at Allianz Global Investors. "Now with the Fed talking about tapering and money supply growth slowing significantly from 39% Y/Y in February to only 8% Y/Y in August, perhaps that is enough of a 'tight monetary policy' to change investor psychology to a more bearish mood? We will see."