Volvo Trucks bags record order for 100 Volvo FM Electric trucks from DFDS

Oct. 06, 2021

A new white Volvo truck near the car dealership.

lyash01/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Volvo Trucks (OTCPK:VLVLY) has received an order for 100 Volvo FM Electric trucks from DFDS, Northern Europe's largest shipping and logistics company.
  • It is the largest commercial order till date for Volvo electric trucks, and one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide.
  • First deliveries of the Volvo FM Electric to DFDS will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continue throughout 2023.
  • The trucks will be used for both short and long transport in the DFDS logistics system in Europe.
  • Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, the product range now includes six electric truck models – the Volvo FH, Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, Volvo FL and the Volvo VNR, sold in North America.
