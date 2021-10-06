High Tide added to The Cannabis Growth ETF
Oct. 06, 2021 6:33 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)BUDX
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) announces the Company's shares have now been included in The Cannabis Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUDX).
- "This is now the fourth cannabis ETF that has initiated a position in High Tide since we began trading on the Nasdaq just over four months ago, this expanded visibility should boost trading volumes and help others appreciate how we are EBITDA-positive today and rapidly building our business for the long-term." said Raj Grover, President and CEO of High Tide.
- Recently, High Tide opens Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario