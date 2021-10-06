ImmuCell reports preliminary Q3 revenue of $13.8M

Oct. 06, 2021 6:43 AM ETImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Veterinarian

Bill Oxford/E+ via Getty Images

  • ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) announces preliminary sales of $5.2M, up 38% Y/Y for Q3 ended September 30, 2021.
  • For 9 months ended Sept. 30, sales were $13.8M, an increase of 19% over prior year.
  • “These strong sales results benefited from the fulfillment of some old orders as we clear our backlog,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO.
  • The Company has largely completed the critical objectives of its $3.5M investment to increase its First Defense production capacity from ~$16.5M to ~$23M in terms of annual sales value.
  • ImmuCell anticipates obtaining USDA approval for commercial use of the final piece of equipment required to fully complete this project during Q4 2021.
  • The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to discuss the full financial results for the Q3 ended September 30, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.