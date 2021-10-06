ImmuCell reports preliminary Q3 revenue of $13.8M
Oct. 06, 2021 6:43 AM ETImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) announces preliminary sales of $5.2M, up 38% Y/Y for Q3 ended September 30, 2021.
- For 9 months ended Sept. 30, sales were $13.8M, an increase of 19% over prior year.
- “These strong sales results benefited from the fulfillment of some old orders as we clear our backlog,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO.
- The Company has largely completed the critical objectives of its $3.5M investment to increase its First Defense production capacity from ~$16.5M to ~$23M in terms of annual sales value.
- ImmuCell anticipates obtaining USDA approval for commercial use of the final piece of equipment required to fully complete this project during Q4 2021.
- The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 to discuss the full financial results for the Q3 ended September 30, 2021.