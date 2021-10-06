Refinance demand slips as mortgage rates hit 2-month high
Oct. 06, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -6.9% vs. -1.1% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: -2.0% vs. -1% the previous week
- Refinance Index: -10.0% vs. -1% the previous week
- 30-year mortgage rate rose to 3.14% from 3.10% in the prior week.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps down 13% and refis down 16%.
- Refinance demand fell to the lowest level in three months.
- Mortgage applications to purchase a home declined due to drop in conventional loan applications. Government loans, which are mostly used by lower-income borrowers, saw a 1% increase in demand.
- “After an important report on the services sector came out stronger than expected, bonds continued to deteriorate,” said Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily. “When bonds lose enough ground in the middle of a trading day, mortgage lenders occasionally make mid-day adjustments to their rate offerings,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.