Funds managed by Ares Management to buy majority stake in Apex Clean Energy
Oct. 06, 2021 7:00 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: SA News Team
- Ares’ (NYSE:ARES) Infrastructure and Power strategy entered an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Apex. The terms weren't revealed.
- Ares funds have transacted with Apex on numerous power projects, including the 525 MW Aviator Wind, the largest single-phase, single-site wind farm in the U.S.
- The transaction will provide Apex with additional equity growth capital as it seeks to transition to a pure-play renewable energy independent power producer.
- Apex has commercialized over $9 billion of utility-scale projects and a diversified clean energy portfolio with over 30 GW in development.