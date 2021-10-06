Funds managed by Ares Management to buy majority stake in Apex Clean Energy

M&A word made with building blocks

SB/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ares’ (NYSE:ARES) Infrastructure and Power strategy entered an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Apex. The terms weren't revealed.
  • Ares funds have transacted with Apex on numerous power projects, including the 525 MW Aviator Wind, the largest single-phase, single-site wind farm in the U.S.
  • The transaction will provide Apex with additional equity growth capital as it seeks to transition to a pure-play renewable energy independent power producer.
  • Apex has commercialized over $9 billion of utility-scale projects and a diversified clean energy portfolio with over 30 GW in development.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.