Gogo slumps after Morgan Stanley points to competitive risks in bearish downgrade
Oct. 06, 2021 7:05 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Morgan Stanley drops its rating on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Underweight from Equal-weight on its view that the market is not pricing in the competitive risk in play. Valuation and free cash flow are seen pressured next year.
- "While Gogo currently enjoys >80% market share, the company is likely to face its first direct competitor in the coming months as SmartSky launches its ATG network using unlicensed spectrum. This coupled with enhanced competition from satellite competitors (ViaSat-3) should drive Gogo's net add share down to ~50% by 2023 from ~85% historically," notes analyst Landon Park.
- Park also points to upward pressure on expenses as Gogo invests more heavily in both sales & marketing and equipment margin.
- Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $14, which reps a 13.5X EBITDA multiple on 2023 estimates.
- Shares of Gogo are down 6.59% premarket to $16.02.
- Only two Wall Street firms out of eight covering GOGO have a Sell-equivalent rating on the stock.